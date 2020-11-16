Thomas J. Henry: Leading Personal Injury Law Firm, Thomas J Henry Law, Proudly Serves the San Antonio, Austin, and Corpus Christi Communities

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2020 / When it comes to personal injury accident cases, experience and results matter. Thomas J Henry Law is a firm with the know-how, capability, and passion to help clients position their case for success.

From its Texas headquarters, Thomas J Henry Law proudly serves and represents personal injury clients nationwide. With five offices across San Antonio, Corpus Christi and Austin, TX the firm currently stands as the largest personal injury law firm in the state.

Tenacious and Aggressive Pursuit of Justice and Compensation

Thomas J Henry Law is a firm dedicated to the aggressive pursuit of compensation for its personal injury clients. They take great pride in helping victims of negligence get the compensation they need and deserve to move on with their lives. From filing a claim to aggressive representation in court, the firm consistently aims to set the bar in its industry.

One of Texas' Largest Law Firms

As one of the largest legal firms in Texas, Thomas J Henry Law has the talent and resources needed to help clients achieve the best possible legal outcome for their situation. The firm currently boasts a team of over 200-plus skilled attorneys supported by over 350 staff members.

Conveniently Located Offices Throughout Texas

Thomas J Henry Law knows that legal troubles are anything but convenient. When clients need help, they need an attorney that is readily accessible, easy to reach, and conveniently located.

Capitalizing on the firm's success and dedication to client outcomes, the firm now operates out of five conveniently located law offices throughout Texas, including two Corpus Christi offices, two San Antonio locations, and one office in Austin.

For those clients unable to make the drive, Thomas J Henry's team will come to them, traveling from the city to surrounding suburbs and rural areas to provide support.

Committed to Giving Back: Philanthropy and Charitable Contributions

Since its inception, the firm has remained committed to giving back to the communities it serves. The firm regularly contributes to a broad range of philanthropic and charitable causes ranging from education to healthcare and medicine. The firm has been instrumental in leading local and national campaigns to improve the world and the lives of those in it.

Recent events include October's annual 'Bark in the Park' event raising thousands of dollars for local animal shelters, and the upcoming 'Thomas J Henry Turkey Giveaway', providing thousands of turkeys to families in need each Thanksgiving.

Thomas J Henry Law Firm

Clients of the Firm Can Expect

A Compassionate and Understanding Touch

Dedicated Care, Service and Support

Consistent and Clear Communication

Diligent Investigation and Uncovering of Supportive Evidence

Robust Representation in and Out of Court

Aggressive Negotiation

Filling of a Lawsuit (if an appropriate settlement isn't reached)

Those injured in an accident are encouraged to reach out to the firm for a free initial consultation and to find out how Thomas J Henry Law can help.

Media Contacts:

Thomas J. Henry Law, PLLC

pressreleases@tjhlaw.com

361-985-0600

SOURCE: Thomas J. Henry

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/616866/Leading-Personal-Injury-Law-Firm-Thomas-J-Henry-Law-Proudly-Serves-the-San-Antonio-Austin-and-Corpus-Christi-Communities