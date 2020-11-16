Solarpower Europe has called on member states to put solar and battery storage front and center when it comes to drawing up the Recovery and Resilience plans needed to secure a slice of the bloc's proposed €672.5 billion post-Covid stimulus package.Trade body Solarpower Europe has spelled out how photovoltaics and battery storage should be central to the €672.5 billion Recovery and Resilience Facility which is at the heart of the EU's €750 billion, post-Covid "Next Generation EU" strategy. With negotiations under way between the EU Council of Ministers and the budget and economic and monetary ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...