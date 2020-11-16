LeanLIfe Health Inc.: LeanLife Enters first Sales Agreement With US Agency

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2020 / LeanLife Health Inc. (CSE:LLP)(FSE:LL1) (the "Company"), products is pleased to announce that it has entered into a sales agency agreement with The JET Collection ("JET"), a private US entity specialized in the Energy Drink space. JET's executives are influential Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) professionals with a combined 50 plus years' experience of successfully launching and growing brands across the US. JET executives started on the ground floor with Celsius Energy Drink, helping to take that brand public (CELH-N). And with additional experience at Eternal Energy Drink, the JET has a proven track record of launching new energy products and growing sales.

Sarton Fenton, VP of Business Development at JET stated: "Iron Energy is a brand that speaks for itself and includes a line of great tasting Energy Drinks that is well positioned to be the next big thing in the multi-billion-dollar energy drink market. Mike Tyson is a worldwide icon."

Stan Lis added: "We are very pleased to be working with a proven professional sales team with a track record of success in the U.S. Their experience in the Energy Drink space will be extremely valuable for LeanLife. JET understands our needs and will assist on many fronts in making significant sales."

JET will work diligently to rapidly expand the presence of Iron Energy in the US market. The team will utilize its connections to bring a multi-channel approach to the launch of Iron Energy. With over 150,000 distribution points to go after, JET is focused and driven to make Iron Energy available to consumers Nationwide. The Team is working to line up over 10,000 convenience stores across multiple chains, in addition to 1,800 supermarket stores thru a regional retailer."

The Company, announces that pursuant to its 10% Rolling Stock Option Plan (the "Plan"), it has granted incentive stock options to officers, directors and consultants entitling them to purchase an aggregate of 8,000,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.05 per share periods of up to five years.

About LeanLife Health and its Competitive Positioning in Energy Drinks

FoodCare, the supplier of "Mike Tyson" Iron Drinks, is one of the leaders in Poland's energy drink market and has also grown Iron Energy into the leading brand in the Middle East. It believes the product will appeal to North American consumers as well.

LeanLife has an exclusive distribution agreement with FoodCare to distribute various energy drinks, in the US and Canada. Presently the Company is focused on the distribution of the Mike Tyson Iron Drinks in the US and Canada.

The annual value of the combined US and Canadian energy drink markets is estimated at over US$14 billion. Red Bull is the market leader, followed by Monster and Bang. Red Bull is the market leader and pursues a premium price strategy; LeanLife aims to be aggressively positioned in this market category.

For more information, please contact:

Stan Lis, CEO

604-764-0518

SLis@LeanLifeHealth.com

Forward Looking Information

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control including, the Company's ability to compete with large food companies; sales of any potential products developed will be profitable; the ability to complete sales under the sales agreement. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

THE CSE HAS NEITHER APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: LeanLife Health Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/616812/LeanLife-Enters-first-Sales-Agreement-With-US-Agency