16.11.2020 | 17:40
Picton Property Income Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Picton Property Income Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, November 16

16 November 2020

PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED
("Picton" or the "Company")

LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497

Director/PDMR Shareholding

In accordance with Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (The Market Abuse Regulation), the Company announces that the following beneficial holding of ordinary shares was acquired on 16 November 2020 by Ms Helen Jones, a person closely associated to Mr Richard Jones, a person discharging managerial responsibilities.

  • 13,492 ordinary shares at 73.37p
  • 13,424 ordinary shares at 73.38p

Following this transaction, Ms Helen Jones is the beneficial holder of a total of 53,845 ordinary shares, representing 0.0098% of the Company's issued share capital

-ENDS-

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

01481 745 001, team_picton@ntrs.com

Note to Editors

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £662 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 30 September 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

For more information please visit: www.picton.co.uk.

