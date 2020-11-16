World traveler Irina Dutari recently discussed the scientifically-proven mental and physical benefits of traveling.

"Many people think that because they may gain a few pounds or have a few more alcoholic beverages than normal while traveling that it's not the healthiest hobby," Irina Dutari said. "However, a study performed by the Global Commission on Aging in conjunction with the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies and the U.S. Travel Association showed that travel can actually keep people healthier."

Irina Dutari explained that the study showed women who vacation at least twice a year have a significantly lower risk of experiencing a heart attack than those who travel roughly every six years. The study showed similar results for men, stating that men who do not vacation are at a 30 percent higher risk of heart disease and a 20 percent greater risk of death.

Irina Dutari Miami based stated that this could be in part because travel has been proven to relieve stress. She cited another study that showed travelers reporting fewer feelings of stress and anxiety three days following a vacation. An overall improved mood was said to last weeks after vacation.

"I know that I am happier when I travel, and my colleagues report similar feelings," Irina Dutari said. "But it has been proven that travel boosts overall life satisfaction and happiness."

Irina Dutari described a Cornell University study in which people stated they experienced an immediate increase in overall happiness solely from planning a getaway. This study showed that the sheer anticipation of taking a trip provides more happiness than purchasing or receiving a physical item.

"Many people don't realize that they're boosting their brainpower when traveling also," Irina Dutari said. "Experiences when visiting foreign countries increase the depth of thought and cognitive flexibility. This has been extensively studied by Professor Adam Galinsky of the Columbia Business School."

Irina Dutari explained that studies have proven there are concrete connections between international travel and creativity. However, as a world traveler, she explained that this creativity comes from engaging with locals and immersing yourself in the local culture. Learning to engage and adapt to varying cultures and languages results in a creative boost that is rarely experienced at home or in a resort setting.

"The benefits of travel can be infinite, and if you put in an effort to engage and interact with varying cultures, you'll enjoy an even more mentally and physically enriching travel experience," Irina Dutari said.

Irina Dutari finished by stating that the COVID-19 pandemic has put a major kink in everyone's travel plans, but that doesn't mean you can't experience a major mood boost from planning future travel adventures.

