Concierge Technologies, Inc.: Concierge Technologies Reports Fiscal First Quarter Financial Results

Total Assets and Revenues Continue to Grow Year-on-Year with No Debt
SAN CLEMENTE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2020 / Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:CNCG), a diversified global holding firm, today announced financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2020 with strong performance in revenues and net income.
The company reported revenues of $10.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared with $6.0 million for the prior year. Net income for the most recent three-month period amounted to $2.2 million, equal to $0.06 per share, versus $55 thousand, or $0.00 per share, for the comparable prior year period.
The primary driver for the fiscal 2021 first quarter results was an increase in assets under management (AUM) at the company's Wainwright Holdings funds management subsidiary to approximately $5.2 billion as of September 30, 2020 as compared to $2.2 billion for the prior year quarter ended September 30, 2019. Wainwright, which operates under the name, USCF Investments, currently manages 10 commodity-oriented exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that are listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
The company's Other business segment, which comprised approximately 35% of total revenues in the most recent first quarter vs 50% of revenues in last year's first quarter, were also up approximately $0.7 million in year-on-year comparison. The increase was due, in part, to the acquisition of Printstock Products Limited by the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Gourmet Foods, in New Zealand. The Other segment is comprised of Gourmet Foods, Brigadier Security Systems and Original Sprout.
Concierge's balance sheet further strengthened at the end of the first fiscal quarter. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $12.9 million, compared with $9.8 million at June 30, 2020. Total stockholders' equity increased to $21.4 million at September 30, 2020 from $19.1 million at the end of fiscal 2020. The company has essentially no debt.
"Despite the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on a global basis, our operating subsidiaries have found ways to adapt and continue to be in operation and profitable.", commented David Neibert, chief operations officer. "As a diverse global holding company looking to expand our portfolio of subsidiaries, we were only slightly delayed in our acquisition of Printstock this quarter due to the pandemic, and we are continuing to pursue our corporate goal to build a profitable, diverse organization through organic growth, acquisitions and new ventures".
"To say this has been a strange year would be an understatement." added Nicholas Gerber, chairman and chief executive officer. "To say our strategy of diversification has paid off would also be an understatement. When others have suffered undue hardship during the recent 6 months, we have smoothed the curve and prospered. For the remainder of this fiscal year we are looking forward to the addition of Printstock in New Zealand contributing revenues and profits as well as making good on our launch of a new fintech venture. The coming year will hopefully not be as strange as the last, but it promises to be as exciting."
Business Units
Gourmet Foods, https://gourmetfoodsltd.co.nz/, acquired in August 2015, is a commercial-scale bakery that produces and distributes iconic meat pies and pastries throughout New Zealand under the brand names Pat's Pantry and Ponsonby Pies. Gourmet Foods also owns Printstock Products Limited, acquired July 1, 2020, https://www.printstocknz.com/, who is a commercial printer of specialized wrappers for food products manufactured in New Zealand and Australia.
Brigadier Security Systems, www.brigadiersecurity.com, acquired in June 2016 and headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada, provides comprehensive security solutions to homes and businesses, government offices, schools and other public buildings throughout the province.
The company's USCF Investments operation, www.uscfinvestments.com, acquired as part of the Wainwright Holdings transaction in December 2016 and based in Walnut Creek, Calif., serves as manager, operator or investment adviser to 10 exchange traded products, structured as limited partnerships or investment trusts that issue shares trading on the NYSE Arca.
Acquired by Concierge at the end of 2017, California-based Original Sprout, www.originalsprout.com, produces and distributes a full line of vegan, safe, non-toxic hair and skin care products, including a "reef safe" sun screen, in the U.S. and its territories, the U.K., E.U., Turkey, Middle East, Africa, Taiwan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, New Zealand, Australia, Canada and at various online outlets worldwide.
About Concierge Technologies, Inc.
Concierge Technologies, originally founded in 1996, was repositioned as a global holding firm in 2015, and currently has operating subsidiaries in financial services, food manufacturing, security systems and beauty products. Offices and manufacturing operations are in the U.S., New Zealand and Canada. For more information, visit www.conciergetechnology.net.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to Concierge Technologies' future events and future financial and operating performance. Such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the launch of a new fintech venture, should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements.
For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Concierge Technologies or its subsidiary companies, and more detailed information about the individual operating entities, please refer to the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available on the Company's website, (http://www.conciergetechnology.net), or at www.sec.gov.
Financial Tables Follow:
CONCIERGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
|September 30, 2020
|June 30, 2020
|(AUDITED)
|ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|12,894,384
|$
|9,813,188
Accounts receivable, net
|1,324,982
|717,841
Accounts receivable - related parties
|2,177,807
|2,610,917
Inventories
|1,849,104
|1,174,603
Prepaid income tax and tax receivable
|-
|857,793
Investments
|1,824,278
|1,820,516
Other current assets
|355,619
|603,944
Total current assets
|20,426,174
|17,598,802
Restricted cash
|13,201
|12,854
Property and equipment, net
|1,577,327
|1,197,192
Operating lease right-of-use asset
|816,328
|733,917
Goodwill
|1,043,473
|915,790
Intangible assets, net
|2,590,242
|2,541,285
Deferred tax assets, net
|900,877
|900,878
Other assets, long - term
|523,607
|523,607
Total assets
|$
|27,891,229
|$
|24,424,325
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|3,281,329
|$
|2,843,616
Expense waivers - related parties
|728,545
|421,892
Current portion operating lease liabilities
|449,211
|323,395
Purchase price payable
|277,577
|-
Notes payable - related parties
|3,500
|3,500
Loans - property and equipment, current portion
|13,558
|13,196
Total current liabilities
|4,753,720
|3,605,599
LONG TERM LIABILITIES
Notes payable - related parties
|600,000
|600,000
Loans - property and equipment, net of current portion
|362,497
|359,845
Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|402,984
|447,062
Deferred tax liabilities
|329,984
|261,923
Total long-term liabilities
|1,695,465
|1,668,830
Total liabilities
|6,449,185
|5,274,429
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 authorized
Series B: 53,032 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and at June 30, 2020
|53
|53
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 900,000,000 shares authorized; 37,412,519 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and at June 30, 2020
|37,412
|37,412
Additional paid-in capital
|9,330,913
|9,330,913
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(72,030
|)
|(144,744
|)
Retained earnings
|12,145,696
|9,926,262
Total stockholders' equity
|21,442,044
|19,149,896
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|27,891,229
|$
|24,424,325
CONCIERGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2020
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2019
Net revenue
Fund management - related party
|$
|7,036,301
|$
|3,040,569
Food products
|2,057,369
|1,250,331
Security systems
|678,643
|773,277
Beauty products and other
|972,744
|963,673
Net revenue
|10,745,057
|6,027,850
Cost of revenue
|2,399,151
|1,769,393
Gross profit
|8,345,906
|4,258,457
Operating expense
General and administrative expense
|1,911,045
|1,117,149
Fund operations
|902,841
|809,836
Marketing and advertising
|801,092
|577,876
Depreciation and amortization
|166,071
|149,663
Salaries and compensation
|1,696,244
|1,543,022
Total operating expenses
|5,477,293
|4,197,546
Income from operations
|2,868,613
|60,911
Other income (expense)
Other income, net
|118,625
|8,436
Interest and dividend income
|8,604
|25,847
Interest expense
|(10,083
|)
|(11,005
|)
Total other income, net
|117,146
|23,278
Income before income taxes
|2,985,759
|84,189
Provision of income taxes
|(766,325
|)
|(29,297
|)
Net income
|$
|2,219,434
|$
|54,892
Weighted average shares of common stock
Basic
|37,412,519
|37,325,019
Diluted
|38,473,159
|38,385,659
Net income per common share
Basic
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.00
Diluted
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.00
CONCIERGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2020
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2019
Net income
|$
|2,219,434
|$
|54,892
Other comprehensive income:
Foreign currency translation gain
|72,714
|33,949
Comprehensive income
|$
|2,292,148
|$
|88,841
CONCIERGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIODs ENDING September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019
(UNAUDITED)
Period Ending September 30, 2020
|Preferred Stock (Series B)
|Common Stock
|Number of Shares
|Amount
|Number of Shares
|Par Value
|Additional Paid - in Capital
|Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|Retained Earnings
|Total Stockholders' Equity
Balance at July 1, 2020
|53,032
|$
|53
|37,412,519
|$
|37,412
|$
|9,330,913
|$
|(144,744
|)
|$
|9,926,262
|$
|19,149,896
Gain on currency translation
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|72,714
|-
|72,714
Net income
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2,219,434
|2,219,434
Balance at September 30, 2020
|$
|53,032
|$
|53
|$
|37,412,519
|$
|37,412
|$
|9,330,913
|$
|(72,030
|)
|$
|12,145,696
|$
|21,442,044
Period Ending September 30, 2019
|Preferred Stock (Series B)
|Common Stock
|Number of Shares
|Amount
|Number of Shares
|Par Value
|Additional Paid - in Capital
|Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|Retained Earnings
|Total Stockholders' Equity
Balance at July 1, 2019
|53,032
|$
|53
|37,237,519
|$
|37,237
|$
|9,178,838
|$
|(175,659
|)
|$
|8,152,861
|17,193,330
Gain on currency translation
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|33,949
|-
|33,949
Common stock issued for services
|-
|-
|175,000
|175
|-
|175
Common stock issued for services - earned (1)
|37,366
|37,366
Net income
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|54,892
|54,892
Balance at September 30, 2019
|53,032
|$
|53
|37,412,519
|$
|37,412
|$
|9,216,204
|$
|(141,710
|)
|$
|8,207,753
|17,319,712
CONCIERGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
|For the Three Month Period Ended
|September 30,
|2020
|2019
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income
|$
|2,219,434
|$
|54,892
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities
Depreciation and amortization
|166,071
|149,663
Stock based vendor compensation
|-
|37,541
Bad debt expense
|13,749
|-
Unrealized gain on investments
|(1,067
|)
|(94
|)
Gain on disposal of equipment
|(2,100
|)
|-
Operating lease right-of-use asset - non-cash lease cost
|128,320
|108,835
Decrease (increase) in current assets:
Accounts receivable
|(205,324
|)
|39,506
Accounts receivable - related party
|433,110
|48,377
Prepaid income taxes and tax receivable
|859,118
|540,808
Inventories
|(137,859
|)
|(67,549
|)
Other current assets
|134,208
|280,145
Decrease (increase) in current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|(179,660
|)
|(302,275
|)
Operating lease liabilities
|(129,324
|)
|(108,431
|)
Deferred taxes
|-
|-
Expense waivers - related party
|306,653
|(112,726
|)
Net cash provided by operating activities
|3,605,329
|668,692
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Cash paid for acquisition of business
|(723,150
|)
|-
Purchase of real estate and equipment - net of disposal
|(5,657
|)
|(645,817
|)
Purchase of investments
|(2,694
|)
|(18,245
|)
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
|(731,501
|)
|(664,062
|)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Loans - real estate, property and equipment
|-
|393,353
Repayment of property and equipment loans
|(3,282
|)
|(87,298
|)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|(3,282
|)
|306,055
Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents
|210,997
|110,744
NET INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH
|3,081,543
|421,429
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING BALANCE
|9,826,042
|6,495,251
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, ENDING BALANCE
|$
|12,907,585
|$
|6,916,680
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
Cash paid during the period for:
Interest paid
|$
|3,963
|4,885
Income taxes (refunded) paid
|$
|(238,458
|)
|$
|159,363
Non-cash financing and investing activities:
Reclassification of acquisition deposit
|$
|122,111
|$
|-
Purchase price payable
|$
|277,577
|$
|-
Acquisition of operating right-of-use assets through operating lease obligations
|$
|-
|$
|1,150,916
