Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd. ("Seoul") (KOSDAQ 046890), a leading global innovator of LED products and technology, announced that the German District Court of Düsseldorf has issued "two" permanent injunctions against certain cell phone and lighting products affiliated with Philips brand lighting.

The court ordered a permanent injunction against lighting products manufactured by Klite Lighting, a subsidiary of Signify (formerly Philips Lighting), and a recall of those products sold after March 2017 with the destruction of those products in the patent litigation against Leuchtstark Vertriebs GmbH. In other recent litigation against Klite's products, Seoul also obtained a permanent injunction, a recall of infringing products sold after October 2017 and destruction of those products. This follows on the heels of two other cases in the U.S. where Seoul obtained permanent injunctions against the sales of Philips branded LED TV products.

In a separate patent litigation filed against Conrad Electric, one of Europe's largest electronics retailers, the court ordered permanent injunction and a recall of infringing cell phone products sold after October 2017 because they infringed Seoul's patent.

LED industry technology has evolved into second-generation technology, and Seoul is leading the development of second-generation technology by investing over $1 Billion in R&D over the past 20 years. For the past 3 years, Seoul has prevailed in approximately 30 patent litigations across the U.S., U.K., Germany, Japan, China, and Korea. The table shows a list of Seoul's patented technology asserted in enforcement actions.

"Intellectual property rewards small businesses and entrepreneurs by enabling them to protect their valuable discoveries and inventions, regardless of their class or country of origin," explained one of Seoul's officials. "Intellectual property is an incredible tool that allows the industrial revolution historically. Since the industrial revolution, the infant mortality rate has declined from 43% to 3%, the absolute poverty rate has decreased to less than 10% from 80%, literacy rates have increased, and 85% of the world's population has electricity. We believe that Seoul's groundbreaking green technology will continue helping improve the future for everyone."

