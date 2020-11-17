Boyden joins Mentorship Programme to help high flyers from diverse backgrounds to build their careers and enrich global business

Boyden, a leading global talent advisory firm with more than 70 offices in over 45 countries, is delighted to announce its partnership in the UK with diversity, equity and inclusion champion, Aleto Foundation.

Aleto was founded by business and cultural leaders aspiring to create tomorrow's young leaders regardless of race, background or physical ability. Participants are identified in a rigorous application process and equipped through formal MBA-style leadership and mentorship programmes. Funded purely by trustees, the Foundation is Chaired by Sir Kenneth Olisa OBE, the first black Lord-Lieutenant of Greater London.

Boyden's commitment is led by Nick Robeson, Managing Partner, Boyden UK Ireland, who commented, "Aleto's alumni have worked so hard to overcome social disadvantage and discover their real potential. We feel privileged to work with such courageous and talented young people who deserve the right to a fair and level playing field. Given our team's knowledge and experience of executive leadership, we are excited to share our experience with Aleto Foundation alumni who will be tomorrow's leaders and mentors."

Boyden Partners in the UK will mentor graduates and entrepreneurs aged 18-24 years old to support their ambitions to develop leadership careers. This engagement reflects Boyden's global campaign to DisruptTheNorm, an initiative launched in 2018 to accelerate diversity in leadership.

"We are delighted that Boyden has become one of our partners," said David Villa-Clarke, CEO of Aleto. "They are exceptionally well placed to mentor and coach our participants, as well as connect them to networks and associations that will be mutually beneficial. Aleto graduates have the intellect and ability to change the narrative; we need them to become colleagues, stakeholders and leaders to create a better world."

About Aleto Foundation

The Aleto Foundation was created to provide significant lifetime opportunities for young people with high potential. Our focus is on identifying and developing the next generation of leaders from communities who have historically found it challenging to access jobs due to their backgrounds. We are a social mobility charity that provides 'real world' and practical support to young people who "possess the educational foundations, mental capacity, moral foundation, confidence and humility required to inspire others to find common cause and to strive for the improvement of society at large." Sir Kenneth Olisa OBE, Chair, Aleto Foundation.

To explore how you can support the Aleto Foundation, visit www.aletofoundation.org.uk or email emmanuel@aletofoundation.org.uk.

About Boyden

Boyden is a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 70 offices in over 45 countries. Our global reach enables us to serve client needs anywhere they conduct business. We connect great companies with great leaders through executive search, interim management and leadership consulting solutions. For further information, visit www.boyden.com.

