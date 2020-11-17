Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Dividend Announcement

For release on 17 November 2020

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (the "Company")

DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

The Company announces an interim dividend of 0.5750 pence per share ('pps') for the period 1 July 2020 to 30 September 2020. The dividend payment will be made on 11 December 2020 to shareholders on the register as at 27 November 2020. The ex-dividend date will be 26 November 2020.

The dividend of 0.5750 pps will be wholly designated as an interim property income distribution ('PID').

