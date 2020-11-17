Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 17.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 646 internationalen Medien
40 Mio. Umsatz + Einstieg in die Elektromobilität! Vergessen Sie Tesla, BYD, NIO und Nikola!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 2393 ISIN: GB00B01HM147 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
17.11.2020 | 08:04
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Dividend Announcement

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Dividend Announcement

PR Newswire

London, November 17

For release on 17 November 2020

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (the "Company")

DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

The Company announces an interim dividend of 0.5750 pence per share ('pps') for the period 1 July 2020 to 30 September 2020. The dividend payment will be made on 11 December 2020 to shareholders on the register as at 27 November 2020. The ex-dividend date will be 26 November 2020.

The dividend of 0.5750 pps will be wholly designated as an interim property income distribution ('PID').

-ENDS-

For further information:

Schroder Real Estate Investment Management
Duncan Owen / Nick Montgomery / Frank Sanderson		020 7658 6000
Northern Trust
Jingjing Qi		01481 745352
FTI Consulting
Dido Laurimore / Richard Gotla / Methuselah Tanyanyiwa		020 3727 1000
SCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.