Petra Diamonds Ltd - Annual & Sustainability Reports & Notice of AGM

17 November 2020 LSE: PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited

("Petra", "the Company")

Publication of 2020 Annual Report and 2020 Sustainability Report

and Notice of Annual General Meeting

Petra Diamonds Limited announces that its Annual Report and Accounts for the financial year ended 30 June 2020 and its 2020 Sustainability Report have been published and are available to view on the Company's website at www.petradiamonds.com/investors/results-reports/.

The Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company will be held at 9:30am GMT on 17 December 2020 at 52-53 Conduit Street, London, W1S 2YX. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the AGM will be held as a closed meeting; however, shareholders will be given the opportunity to participate remotely. Details of the AGM format are included in the accompanying Notice of AGM.

The Notice of AGM has been published on the Company's website at https://www.petradiamonds.com/investors/shareholders/meetings/.

The Company has moved to a digital approach to voting and therefore requests that all shareholders vote electronically. The Company will not be sending paper proxy forms and, instead, shareholders should vote either via the Shareholder Portal (www.signalshares.com) or, for CREST holders, via the CREST network.

The 2020 Annual Report and Notice of AGM will be posted to shareholders on 23 November 2020.

~ Ends ~

For further information, please contact:

Petra Diamonds, London Telephone: +44 20 7494 8203

Cathy Malins

Des Kilalea

Marianna Bowes investorrelations@petradiamonds.com

About Petra Diamonds Limited

Petra Diamonds is a leading independent diamond mining group and a consistent supplier of gem quality rough diamonds to the international market. The Company has a diversified portfolio incorporating interests in three underground producing mines in South Africa (Finsch, Cullinan and Koffiefontein) and one open pit mine in Tanzania (Williamson).

Petra's strategy is to focus on value rather than volume production by optimising recoveries from its high-quality asset base in order to maximise their efficiency and profitability. The Group has a significant resource base of ca. 243 million carats, which supports the potential for long-life operations.

Petra conducts all operations according to the highest ethical standards and will only operate in countries which are members of the Kimberley Process. The Company aims to generate tangible value for each of its stakeholders, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of its host countries and supporting long-term sustainable operations to the benefit of its employees, partners and communities.

Petra is quoted with a premium listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker 'PDL' and is a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index. The Company's US$650 million loan notes due in 2022, currently subject to restructuring, are listed on the Global Exchange market of the Irish Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.petradiamonds.com.