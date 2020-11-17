Anzeige
Actusnews Wire
17.11.2020
QUADPACK: Quadpack increases share capital

International packaging manufacturer and provider Quadpack Industries, S.A., increased its share capital by 176,646 ordinary shares of €1 of par value each, with an issue premium of €23.60 per share, as agreed at the Annual General Meeting on 27 July 2020. The total value and volume of the transaction was €4,345,491.60, which was fully paid and subscribed by a current shareholder of the company.

The new shares will be represented by book entries, the accounting record of which will be attributed to Sociedad de Gestión de los Sistemas de Registro, Compensación y Liquidación de Valores, S.A.U. (Iberclear) and its investee. After the execution of this capital increase, the share capital of the company amounts to €4,380,572 fully subscribed and paid.

The capital increase enables Quadpack to complete the acquisition of German beauty packaging company Louvrette GmbH, the majority share of which was purchased mid-2019.

Email: investorrelations@quadpack.com

www.quadpack.com

