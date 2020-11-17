Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Change of Name to Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust
PR Newswire
London, November 17
Premier Global Infrastructure Trust plc
Change of Name to Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc
Premier Global Infrastructure Trust plc ("the Company") announces that, further to the announcement on 28 October 2020, and with effect from 16 November 2020, it has changed its name to Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc.
The Company's ISIN and SEDOL will remain the same. The Company's trading symbol will change from "PGIT" to "PMGR" with effect from 18 November 2020, or shortly thereafter.
The change of Company name will not affect any rights of shareholders and existing share certificates should be retained as they will remain valid.
Enquiries:
Premier Fund Managers Limited +44 (0) 1483 30 60 90
Claire Long
James Smith