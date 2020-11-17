Anzeige
PR Newswire
17.11.2020 | 08:15
Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Change of Name to Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust

PR Newswire

London, November 17

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust plc

Change of Name to Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust plc ("the Company") announces that, further to the announcement on 28 October 2020, and with effect from 16 November 2020, it has changed its name to Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc.

The Company's ISIN and SEDOL will remain the same. The Company's trading symbol will change from "PGIT" to "PMGR" with effect from 18 November 2020, or shortly thereafter.

The change of Company name will not affect any rights of shareholders and existing share certificates should be retained as they will remain valid.

Enquiries:

Premier Fund Managers Limited +44 (0) 1483 30 60 90

Claire Long

James Smith

