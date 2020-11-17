DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re dividend in respect of 9 per cent cumulative preference shares of GBP1 each

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re dividend in respect of 9 per cent cumulative preference shares of GBP1 each 17-Nov-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA Holdings" or the "company") Further re dividend in respect of 9 per cent cumulative preference shares of GBP1 each As stated in the company's half yearly report published in September 2020, the half yearly payment on the preference shares that falls due on 31 December 2020 will be deferred and the half yearly payments on the preference shares that were due on 30 June 2019, 31 December 2019 and 30 June 2020 will also continue to be deferred. Enquiries: R.E.A Holdings plc Tel: 020 7436 7877 ISIN: GB0002349065 Category Code: FUR - . TIDM: RE. LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150 Sequence No.: 87985 EQS News ID: 1148535 End of Announcement EQS News Service

