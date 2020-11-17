PV developers will no longer be allowed to deploy solar on salt flats in ecologically sensitive areas in Chiayi County and the city of Tainan.Taiwan's Ministry of Finance has revealed that it will no longer be possible to deploy solar PV systems on land that is used to produce salt in ecologically sensitive areas throughout Chiayi County and the city of Tainan. "To give equal consideration to ecological and economic development and create a win-win situation, the important wild bird habitats should be excluded," the ministry said. "Therefore, the land used for producing salt connected to highly ...

