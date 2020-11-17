NEWRON PHARMACEUTICALS

Newron is focused on the development of its novel schizophrenia drug, Evenamide. Evenamide is in a 120-patient Phase II study, due to report in Q121. Newron notes that two pivotal Phase III trials could start in Q221. It is progressing possible partnering deals. It also has a marketed product for Parkinson's disease, Xadago, sold via Zambon in Europe and by Supernus in the US. Xadago H120 royalties were up 14% at €2.5m. Discussions with Zambon to expand the Xadago indication by co-funding a study in Parkinson's dyskinesia are in progress. Newron has cash and loan facilities to fund it into 2022. Our indicative value is CHF121m.

