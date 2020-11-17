Imaweb, a leading provider of dealership management systems (DMS) and customer relationship management solutions (CRM) for the automotive industry in Europe, today announced the launch of digital invoicing in partnership with Esker, a worldwide leader in AI-driven process automation solutions and pioneer in cloud computing.

The Imaweb brand, created in September 2020, decided to partner with Esker to help its end-customers benefit from the very best solution on the market for digital invoicing.

Imaweb will seamlessly integrate Esker's invoice automation solution within all its DMS products designed for automotive distribution networks. This will guarantee trouble-free digital transformations with multiple advantages for dealerships:

Simplified invoice storage and secure access for up to 11 years

Drastically reduced archiving and printing costs

Improved operational profitability by eliminating issues related to manual processing

Remote implementation with Imaweb's DMS products thanks to Imaweb NextLane plug-and-play technology

Improved end-customer satisfaction by offering easier access to all invoices through an online platform

Philippe Dressy, Chief Operating Officer for Imaweb, explains, "we enjoy a strong and trusting relationship with Esker as they were already working with us on our own invoice management system for over 5 years. We are very pleased that we are now in a position to offer their cutting-edge products all fully integrated with our DMS solutions to our clients. Connecting their platform to our existing portfolio of products and services brings us one step closer to becoming synonymous with successful digital transformations in the automotive distribution market"

"Our alliance with Imaweb supports our strategy to develop a partner network to grow our customer base and develop new revenue opportunities", said Eric Thomas, Vice President International Business Development at Esker. "Esker has enabled Imaweb to enrich their portfolio and offer customers a simple solution to ensure successful invoice delivery and get paid faster"

About Imaweb:

Imaweb is a leading developer and distributor of digital solutions for the automotive sector in Europe. The company was formed through the merger in 2019 of Imaweb, a Spanish company dedicated to developing global customer management solutions for sales, marketing and after-sales, and DATAFIRST-I'Car Systems Group, a French software development company for car manufacturers, group distributors and dealers.

About Esker:

Esker is a worldwide leader in AI-driven process automation software, helping financial and customer service departments digitally transform their procure-to-pay (P2P) and order-to-cash (O2C) cycles. Used by more than 6,000 companies worldwide, Esker's solutions incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) technology to drive increased productivity, enhanced visibility, reduced fraud risk, and improved collaboration with customers, suppliers and internally. Founded in 1985, Esker operates in America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France, and U.S. headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. For more information on Esker and its solutions, visit www.esker.com. Follow Esker on Twitter @EskerInc and join the conversation on the Esker blog at blog.esker.com.

