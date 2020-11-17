VIENNA, November 17 (WNM/Photochemistry and Photobiology/Nina Grötschl) - Solar ultraviolet radiation (UVR) is known to act as a natural environmental virucide. The virucidal effectivity of UVR depends primarily on the sensitivity of the virus against UVR as well as on the amount of incoming UVR. An international research team led by study director Alois Schmalwieser from the Institute of Physiology and Biophysics at Vetmeduni Vienna estimated the potential of solar UVR in inactivating SARS-CoV-2 ...

