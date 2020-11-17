FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director Declaration
London, November 17
17 November 2020
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93.
Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R 3.1.
FIRSTGROUP PLC
DIRECTOR DECLARATION LR 9.6.14 (2)
DAVID ROBBIE
FirstGroup plc confirms that David Robbie, senior independent director, has today been appointed a non-executive director of easyJet plc.
Enquiries:
Seema Kamboj, Deputy Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0) 7583 675724
