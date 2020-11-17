Anzeige
17.11.2020 | 11:09
FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director Declaration

London, November 17

17 November 2020

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93.

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R 3.1.

FIRSTGROUP PLC

DIRECTOR DECLARATION LR 9.6.14 (2)

DAVID ROBBIE

FirstGroup plc confirms that David Robbie, senior independent director, has today been appointed a non-executive director of easyJet plc.

Enquiries:
Seema Kamboj, Deputy Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0) 7583 675724

