17 November 2020

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93.

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R 3.1.

FIRSTGROUP PLC

DIRECTOR DECLARATION LR 9.6.14 (2)

DAVID ROBBIE

FirstGroup plc confirms that David Robbie, senior independent director, has today been appointed a non-executive director of easyJet plc.

Enquiries:

Seema Kamboj, Deputy Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0) 7583 675724