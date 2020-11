According to its creator, Swedish start-up Evolar, the new technology can be applied to existing production lines for crystalline silicon modules and increase a product's efficiency by around 5%.Uppsala-based start-up Evolar announced that Norwegian investment firm Magnora ASA has agreed to acquire a 28.44% interest in Evolar for an undisclosed sum, with options to acquire the remaining shares at a later stage. "There is currently no commercial perovskite product on the market," said Torstein Sanness, Magnora's executive chairman. "Evolar aims to capitalize on an early-mover advantage to reach ...

