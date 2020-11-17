Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Result of Second General Meeting
PR Newswire
London, November 17
17 November 2020
PERPETUAL INCOME & GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the "Company")
Results of Second General Meeting
The Board is pleased to announce that the special resolution to place the Company into members' voluntary liquidation was voted on a poll and approved by the Company's shareholders at the Second General Meeting held earlier today, and Gareth Rutt Morris and Andrew Martin Sheridan, both of FRP Advisory Trading Limited of Kings Orchard, 1 Queen Street, Bristol BS2 0HQ, have been appointed as liquidators.
|Resolution
|Votes For
|%
|Votes Against
|%
|Votes Total
|% ISC
|Votes Withheld
|Authorise the appointment of the Liquidators and place the Company into members' voluntary liquidation
|61,126,869
|99.54
|279,450
|0.46
|61,406,319
|28.71
|115,447
The full text of the special resolution can be found in the Notice of Second General Meeting contained in the Company's circular to Shareholders dated 12 October 2020 (the "Circular"). The Circular is available for viewing at the National Storage Mechanism which can be located at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website,https://www.invesco.com/uk/en/investment-trusts/individual/perpetual-income-and-growth-investment-trust-plc.html
Suspension and Cancellation of Reclassified Shares
As set out in the Circular, the Reclassified Shares were suspended from listing on the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and from trading on the London Stock Exchange at 7.30 a.m. this morning, 17 November 2020, in anticipation of the Second General Meeting.
Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and to the London Stock Exchange for the cancellation of listings and admissions to trading of the Reclassified Shares to be cancelled at 8.00 a.m. on 17 December 2020.
Defined terms used in this announcement have the meanings given in the Circular unless the context otherwise requires.
Enquiries:
|Liquidators
Gareth Rutt Morris
Andrew Martin Sheridan
|+44 (0) 117 203 3700