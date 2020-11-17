Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Result of Second General Meeting

17 November 2020

PERPETUAL INCOME & GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the "Company")

Results of Second General Meeting

The Board is pleased to announce that the special resolution to place the Company into members' voluntary liquidation was voted on a poll and approved by the Company's shareholders at the Second General Meeting held earlier today, and Gareth Rutt Morris and Andrew Martin Sheridan, both of FRP Advisory Trading Limited of Kings Orchard, 1 Queen Street, Bristol BS2 0HQ, have been appointed as liquidators.

Resolution Votes For % Votes Against % Votes Total % ISC Votes Withheld Authorise the appointment of the Liquidators and place the Company into members' voluntary liquidation 61,126,869 99.54 279,450 0.46 61,406,319 28.71 115,447

The full text of the special resolution can be found in the Notice of Second General Meeting contained in the Company's circular to Shareholders dated 12 October 2020 (the "Circular"). The Circular is available for viewing at the National Storage Mechanism which can be located at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, https://www.invesco.com/uk/en/investment-trusts/individual/perpetual-income-and-growth-investment-trust-plc.html

Suspension and Cancellation of Reclassified Shares

As set out in the Circular, the Reclassified Shares were suspended from listing on the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and from trading on the London Stock Exchange at 7.30 a.m. this morning, 17 November 2020, in anticipation of the Second General Meeting.

Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and to the London Stock Exchange for the cancellation of listings and admissions to trading of the Reclassified Shares to be cancelled at 8.00 a.m. on 17 December 2020.

Defined terms used in this announcement have the meanings given in the Circular unless the context otherwise requires.

Enquiries: