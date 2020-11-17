MTS Announces Q3 2020 Results

November 17, 2020

Q3 2020

MTS Group - Key figures* Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Change,% Revenue 129.0 123.0 4.9% o/w Russia 127.4 121.9 4.4% Adjusted OIBDA[1] 58.5 56.7 3.3% o/w Russia 57.2 55.4 3.1% Operating profit 33.2 32.6 1.8% Profit attributable to owners of the Company 18.8 18.4 2.3% Cash CAPEX[2] 23.4 21.8 7.4% Net debt[3] 302.4 307.0 -1.5% Net debt / LTM Adjusted OIBDA[4] 1.4 1.3 n/a 9M 2020 highlights 9M 2020 9M 2019 Change, % Operating cash flow 109.1 70.3 55.3% Free cash flow ex-Bank excl. SEC/DOJ payment 54.2 59.5 -9.0%

in RUB bn unless indicated otherwise

*All profit & loss figures for 2019 have been restated to reflect the deconsolidation of MTS's former Ukraine operations

Alexey Kornya, President & CEO, commented on the results:

"Today I am happy to report that MTS has delivered another solid set of results for Q3 2020. We successfully overcame COVID-19 headwinds and achieved Group Revenue growth of 4.9% year-over-year, reaching 129.0 billion rubles. Notably, our segments beyond connectivity - Fintech, Media, and Cloud & Digital Solutions - outpaced core telecom services and contributed more than half of year-over-year top-line growth. Group adjusted OIBDA was likewise up a solid 3.3% to reach 58.5 billion rubles.

Encouragingly, in Q3 we saw many impacts from COVID-19 begin to ease. Our stores in Russia resumed mostly normal operations and MTS Bank returned to profitability as the macroeconomic picture became clearer. That said, some of the challenges remain, and in Q3 we saw a sharp year-over-year decline in international roaming revenue as travel restrictions led to a curtailed summer vacation season.

Nevertheless, I am confident that our solid performance during this challenging period only further confirms that we are on the right track with our CLV 2.0 growth strategy. Looking ahead, we remain laser-focused on being the best telecom operator in Russia while also moving forward to capture the growing upside in our digital ecosystem.

Given our strong Q3 results, as well as our increased visibility toward year-end 2020, we are upgrading our full-year guidance to revenue growth of at least +3% (from flat to 3%) and flat to 2% growth in Adjusted OIBDA (from -2% to flat), while maintaining our Cash CAPEX guidance of around RUB 90 bn for the year."

More information at: http://ir.mts.ru/investors/financial-center/financial-results/default.aspx