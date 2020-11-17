Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 17.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 646 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 881026 ISIN: FI0009005987 Ticker-Symbol: RPL 
Tradegate
17.11.20
12:36 Uhr
26,390 Euro
-0,250
-0,94 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,45026,48013:18
26,45026,48013:18
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.11.2020 | 13:05
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Aki Temmes appointed SVP, Business Control & Finance Operations at UPM

(UPM, Helsinki, 17 November 2020 at 14:00 EET) - Aki Temmes has been appointed Senior Vice President, Business Control & Finance Operations at UPM as of 1 January 2021. He will be based in Helsinki reporting to Tapio Korpeinen, CFO, UPM.

Aki Temmes is currently Senior Vice President, UPM Timber. He joined UPM in 2003 and has previously held several Business Control leadership positions in UPM Biorefining and earlier in UPM's paper business areas.

Aki Temmes holds a Master's degree in Finance from University of Tampere and an Executive MBA degree from Hanken School of Economics.


UPM, Media Relations
Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EET
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com

UPM
We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 18,700 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 10.2 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore - Beyond fossils. www.upm.com

Follow UPM on Twitter| LinkedIn| Facebook| YouTube| Instagram| UPM biofore beyondfossils


UPM-KYMMENE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.