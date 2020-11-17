Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2020) - RIWI Corp. (TSXV: RIWI) (OTC Pink: RWCRF) (the "Company" or "RIWI"), a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm, announces that BofA Securities has awarded an initial contract order to RIWI for over US$650,000 under its new three-year long-term agreement (the "Agreement"). BofA Securities represents the Bank of America's institutional broker-dealer businesses, including Global Markets, Investment Banking, and Capital Markets.

This new contract order is the first request for RIWI data collection services under the Agreement signed between RIWI and BofA Securities on August 1, 2020. Under the Agreement, BofA Securities enjoys the opportunity to issue additional contract orders for RIWI data collection services - in any country of the world and on a broad range of topics affecting the global economy - up to July 31, 2023. This is the second three-year agreement RIWI has won with BofA Securities to date.

"This new, exciting work reflects RIWI's commitment to client delivery excellence and our commitment to innovative and proprietary data collection techniques for analysts and economists in diverse sectors and with investment interests across the world," said Neil Seeman, RIWI's Chief Executive Officer.

RIWI's offerings for the finance sector include: predictions about major geopolitical events that significantly impact equities and markets; high-frequency data on the behavioral and labor market impacts of public health phenomena, such as COVID-19 vaccine approvals and vaccine hesitancy; and real-time analytics about fast-changing consumer sentiment, employment, and business investment trends across China.

RIWI and the Future of Data Collection - Public Webinar, November 19, 3:30 pm Eastern Standard Time:

Please join us for: "The Legacy Polling Industry's 'Instrument Error' and the US 2020 Presidential Election - Why RIWI and other Anonymous Prediction Tools are Making the 'Art' of Polling Obsolete".

RIWI is among the only data organizations in the world to have defied media and consensus polling wisdom in the 2020 US election (RIWI always predicted an extremely close Electoral College race) and the 2016 US election (RIWI predicted an Electoral College win for President Donald J. Trump and the popular vote for Secretary Hillary Clinton). RIWI also predicted the outcomes of the key 2018 US Senate races, the turnout model that would define the outcome of Brexit and many market-moving, significant events across the globe, starting with the fall of the Mubarak regime in February 2011. In this talk, Jennifer Curley, President and CEO of Curley Company and publisher of The Association 100, the newsletter that provides actionable strategies and trends to top association executives across the United States, interviews Neil Seeman, founder and CEO of RIWI, to discuss why instrument error is the core problem with traditional polling - and why it is getting worse. Prior to founding Curley Company, Ms. Curley served as a Vice President at Edelman Public Relations Worldwide, where she ran the technology policy practice. During the Administration of President Bill Clinton, she was a political appointee in the Protocol Office of the White House and Department of State. Ms. Curley started her career in the United States Senate as an aide to Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan.

About RIWI

RIWI is a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm. On a monthly or annual subscription basis, RIWI offers its clients tracking surveys, continuous risk monitoring, predictive analytics and ad effectiveness tests in all countries - without collecting any personally identifiable data. https://riwi.com/

