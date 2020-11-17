The high demand for major derivatives of the petrochemical industry in industries such as pharmaceuticals and electronics plays a crucial role in determining its growth trajectory. Additionally, factors such as government policies that aim to incentivize, and the consequent rise of investment in petrochemicals are also driving growth in the petrochemical industry.The most crucial factors influencing growth in the petrochemical industry are technological advancements and rising environmental concerns. What does this mean for the future of companies in the petrochemical industry? The industry's growth has led to increasing competition and the need for a unique brand identity and strategy. Therefore, industry leaders leverage brand strategy solutions to enable authentic ideas, and establish a plan that differentiates their offerings and brand from competitors. Infiniti's brand strategy solutions help petrochemical industry players gain a significant competitive edge and develop a loyal customer base. To leverage Infiniti's brand strategy solutions, and set your organization and offerings apart in the highly competitive petrochemical industry, request a free proposal.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201117005799/en/

Significant Growth Drivers in the Petrochemical Industry (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Although the petrochemical industry continues to be impacted by the globalization and integration of the world economy, several factors influencing the industry's growth include technology, government policies, and environmental concern," says a petrochemical industry expert at Infiniti Research.

Business Challenge:

The client, a petrochemical industry leader, has manufacturing units in various locations across the globe. The client was struggling to differentiate their offerings and products from those of their competitors. To tackle this challenge and establish a unique brand identity, the client approached Infiniti Research to leverage our expertise in developing effective brand strategies for companies in the petrochemical industry. During this five-week engagement, the client sought to create unique marketing campaigns and improve brand awareness by gaining a quantifiable understanding of the firm's value and authenticity.

To understand the influence of brand strategy solutions and brand identity in the highly competitive and rapidly evolving petrochemical industry, speak to industry experts

Our Approach:

To assist the petrochemical industry client, Infiniti's experts developed a comprehensive approach that included the following:

Fine-tuning marketing strategies by conducting extensive research and discussions with leaders, stakeholders, and influencers in the petrochemical industry

Compiling crucial information from various secondary sources, including industry forums and newsletters, to help improve brand awareness

Business Outcome:

Infiniti's brand strategy engagement enabled the petrochemical industry client to gain comprehensive insights and achieve clarity regarding the market's competitive landscape. The petrochemical industry firm also successfully identified and understood the strengths and weaknesses of their competitors. Additionally, the client identified their target audience and the relevant needs and preferences of said brand. Further, the petrochemical industry client built brand credibility and increased advertising effectiveness, consequently increasing brand awareness and recognition. The brand strategy engagement enabled the petrochemical client to improve their overall brand performance effectively.

Request more information to learn how our brand strategy solutions can transform your business, help you build a unique brand identity, and develop a loyal customer base in the challenging petrochemical industry.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201117005799/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us