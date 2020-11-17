The following equity right issued by Stayble Therapeutics AB will have a new last trading date. Unchanged short name: STABL TO1 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged subscription period November 17, 2020 - December 1, 2020 ------------------------------------------------------------------- New last trading date November 25, 2020 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0013748381 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged Order book ID: 191037 ------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on 0703057218.