Pan African Resources (PAF) has announced that it is to acquire 100% of Mogale Gold and Mintails SA Soweto Cluster from Mintails' liquidator for ZAR50.0m (US$3.2m). Combined, the two assets host a mineral resource of 243Mt (in tailings), containing 2.36Moz gold. As such, consideration equates to US$1.31 per oz of contained gold cf an average valuation of US$9.88/oz for London-listed pre-production gold assets (see Gold stars and black holes, published in January 2019). Closure of the deal is subject to the usual due diligence, including the evaluation the assets' amenability to retreatment.

