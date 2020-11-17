At a conference held in Shanghai last week, the three Tier-1 manufacturers explained that the entire Chinese PV industry will continue to adapt to the 182mm wafers over the next months.Chinese solar module manufacturers JA Solar, Longi and JinkoSolar expect their combined production capacity of PV panels based on 182mm wafers will reach 54 GW in 2021. The announcement was given at the conference Customer Value Focused, Advanced PV Technology for Better LCOE-182mm Module and System Technology, held in Shanghai, which the three companies co-sponsored. The three manufacturers also estimate that in ...

