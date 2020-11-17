Fabasoft Contracts sets a milestone for simple and efficient contract management

Fabasoft Contracts, the company's standard product for intelligent contract management, simplifies the way businesses create, process, and manage contracts by leveraging artificial intelligence methods.

Especially now, with working from home on the rise, companies are faced with the challenge of maintaining a complete overview of all signed contracts, their obligations and of making the information from these contracts accessible to all parties involved. Fabasoft Contracts provides a cost-effective and time-saving way to import existing contracts using drag and drop, analyze them with the power of AI-based contract analytics, and make them accessible in a secure cloud environment to all relevant parties no matter where they are.

The solution uses neural models to extract entities from the contractual documents such as the contract parties, their contact information and roles, the type of contract, and the notice period. It also performs geocoding based on recognized addresses. User-customizable dashboards deliver a consolidated view of contract-relevant data including contract durations, contract amounts, and contractual obligations, helping companies respond proactively to upcoming events.

What's more, an integrated "advanced electronic signature" (AES) in full compliance with the eIDAS Regulation makes it easier to process contracts across departments and companies without any interruption in media format.

"With Fabasoft Contracts, we're offering an immediately ready-to-use standard product to handle contract management over the entire contract lifecycle. Content is presented automatically on dashboards that are customized and personalized based on the specific requirements. We're giving businesses the chance to test the performance of Fabasoft Contracts with their own contracts for 28 days free of charge and with no obligation that way, customers can experience the added value of our solution right away," explains Andreas Dangl, Business Unit Executive for Cloud Services at Fabasoft.

More Information about Fabasoft Contracts and the trial version

About Fabasoft

Fabasoft is among the leading software product companies and cloud service providers in Europe for digital document management as well as electronic document, process, and records management. For more than three decades, numerous prominent private enterprises and public sector organizations have placed their trust in Fabasoft's long-standing quality and experience.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201117005870/en/

Contacts:

Fabasoft

Ulrike Kogler

Tel.: +43/732/606162-0

E-mail: ulrike.kogler@fabasoft.com