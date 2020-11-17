On November 17, 2020 the Financial and Capital Market Commission (FCMC) has accepted for further processing application for AS "Grindeks" mandatory takeover bid by SIA "Liplat Holding" in accordance with the Law on the Financial Instruments Market Article 66 part (4) point 2. 1. Information about the Offerer: SIA "Liplat Holding", registered on 11.04.2019 with registration number 40203206071, legal address: Raunas Street 23, Riga, Latvia, LV-1039. SIA "Liplat Holding" owns 9 025 197 shares of AS "Grindeks" which together make up 94.16% of the total number of shares. Kirov Lipman owns 43.3% of the share capital of SIA "Liplat Holding", Anna Lipmane owns 21.7% of the share capital of SIA "Liplat Holding" and Filip Lipman owns 35% of the share capital of SIA "Liplat Holding". 2. The price of one share, according to prospectus, is set at: 13.59 EUR 3. Term of takeover bid: takeover bid will last for 30 (fifty) calendar days, from the day when information on the takeover bid in the official journal "Latvijas Vestnesis" is published. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.