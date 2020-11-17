Viana Dental Introduces Enhanced Measures for a Safer Visit

Dental offices go beyond basic requirements to ensure patient safety

LONDON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2020 / While dental offices are open and accepting patients in Ontario, Dr. Paulo Viana of Viana Dental knows that some may still have concerns about visiting the dentist for routine procedures and checkups during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Measures being taken at Viana Dental for the safety of patients and dental staff include the additional use of PPE as well as erecting physical barriers. That's along with encouraging physical distancing in the office, as well as the use of sanitizer and following optimal sterilization techniques.

Dr. Paulo Viana advises patients that Viana Dental has taken safety to the next level by installing IQ professional air purifiers to allow proper filtration and circulation of air throughout the facility. Additionally, Viana Dental has installed a Sanuvox UV light system in the ductwork that helps to sterilize air returned to office spaces.

"We want families in the area to know that when they visit Viana Dental, they will be dealing with a staff that takes safety seriously," says Dr. Paulo Viana.

"Patient safety and comfort are a high priority and you'll be in good hands with our experienced and friendly team here."

Viana Dental is no stranger to operating safely during the pandemic, as it accepted many patients from around Southwestern Ontario for emergency procedures even during the shutdown. The team has come together to continue offering reliable dental care in a setting patients can be at ease in.

To help avoid any spread of infection in the patient setting, staff at Viana Dental screens patients for COVID-19 symptoms prior to their appointment and upon arrival, including taking patients temperatures, as a precaution. Also, all staff are screened daily before starting their shifts.

On top of increased safety measures, Viana Dental has also increased convenience for patients by accepting direct insurance billing. It also offers interest-fee financing for those without insurance plans.

To learn more about Viana Dental's safety measures or to book an appointment, visit: vianadental.com or contact Dr. Viana directly.

About Viana Dental

With locations in London and Komoka, Ontario, Viana Dental accommodates patients of all ages with a caring approach. Dr. Paulo Viana and associates have been ensuring families in the area maintain optimal oral health for more than 15 years, offering a wide range of services including children's dentistry, laser dentistry, implant-supported dentures, oral cancer screenings, and more.

