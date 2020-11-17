Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
London, November 17
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
THIRD INTERIM DIVIDEND
The Board of Temple Bar Investment Trust plc has today declared a third interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2020 of 8.25p per ordinary share to be paid on 31 December 2020 to those shareholders registered at the close of business on 11 December 2020.
The shares will go ex-dividend on 10 December 2020.
17 November 2020
LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de