Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

THIRD INTERIM DIVIDEND

The Board of Temple Bar Investment Trust plc has today declared a third interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2020 of 8.25p per ordinary share to be paid on 31 December 2020 to those shareholders registered at the close of business on 11 December 2020.

The shares will go ex-dividend on 10 December 2020.

17 November 2020

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323