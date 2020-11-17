Poster shows >96% concordance between MammaPrint and BluePrintresults from original microarray technology and Next Generation Sequencing

Agendia, Inc., a world leader in precision oncology for breast cancer, today announced a poster presentation at the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) 2020 Annual Meeting Expo. The poster details a >96% concordance when comparing MammaPrint and BluePrint results from original microarray technology to Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) using targeted RNA-sequencing. Additionally, the poster details a 99% success rate when testing on both platforms demonstrating the reliability of testing using next generation sequencing in local laboratories.

The poster can be viewed here.

Equivalence between microarray and NGS has been shown previously for MammaPrint and BluePrint, and these results go a step further by showing similar success across various global sites and new equivalence and robustness data for this approach.

Genomic profiling is a critical part of treatment planning for patients with early stage breast cancer. The availability of a decentralized, robust, and accurate NGS version of MammaPrint and BluePrint supports the trend towards localized healthcare and provides additional benefits including retention of tissue and shorter turn-around time for test results.

"We are encouraged by the results of this collaboration and look forward to being able to offer MammaPrint and BluePrint to our patients through our own molecular laboratory," said Douglas Kingma, MD, Medical Director of Tennessee Oncology Hematopathology and Molecular Services.

About Agendia

Agendia is a precision oncology company headquartered in Irvine, California, committed to bringing early stage breast cancer patients and their physicians the information they need to make the best decisions for the full treatment journey. The company currently offers two commercially-available genomic profiling tests, supported by the highest levels of clinical and real world evidence that provide comprehensive genomic information that can be used to identify the most effective breast cancer treatment possible for each patient.

MammaPrint, the 70-gene breast cancer recurrence assay, is the only FDA-cleared risk of recurrence test backed by peer-reviewed, prospective outcome data and inclusion in both national and international treatment guidelines. BluePrint, the 80-gene molecular subtyping assay, is the only commercially-available test that evaluates the underlying biology of a tumor to determine what is driving its growth. Together, MammaPrint and BluePrint provide a comprehensive genomic profile to help physicians make more informed decisions in the pre- and post-operative treatment settings.

By developing evidence-based novel genomic tests and conducting groundbreaking research while building an arsenal of data that will help treat breast cancer, Agendia aims to improve patient outcomes and support the evolving clinical needs of breast cancer patients and their physicians every step of the way, from initial diagnosis to cancer-free.

Agendia's assays can be ordered on core biopsies or surgical specimens with results in as little as 5-7 days to inform pre- and post-operative treatment decisions. For more information on our assays and our ongoing trials, please visit www.agendia.com

