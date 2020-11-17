Alpha Esports Inc. Announces Partnership with Quad Gods

Alpha Esports is helping players with quadriplegia use video games to take on the world

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2020 / Alpha Esports Inc. ("Alpha"), has announced their partnership with the Quad Gods, an organization that was founded with the goal to integrate and highlight gamers with disabilities as serious esports competitors.

Now sporting eight members, the Quad Gods aren't just playing video games for fun, they want to take on able-bodied teams in competition. Alpha will help the Quad Gods complete this goal by hosting and operating an eDevelopment League for the Quad Gods. This league will operate on GamerzArena+, where there will be a series of tournaments and challenges for the participants to compete in and improve their skills.

"The Quad Gods are a special group of people and we are thrilled to leverage GamerzArena to not only help them improve their skills, but introduce the platform to a new demographic," said interim CEO Matthew Schmidt. "Alpha advisor, Dr. David Putrino has done a great job in working with the Quad Gods and helping them establish relationships with groups that we hope to establish relationships with as well, such as wih the Brooklyn Nets of the NBA, Logitech and more."

"The Quad Gods look forward to partnering with Alpha Esports as we break down stereotypical barriers while empowering and uplifting the disability community around the world," said Quad God athlete, Blake "RepnProof" Hunt. "We would like to give a special thank you to the Mark Cuban foundation for helping us get ourselves off the ground. With their help we have taken huge strides forward on our quest to becoming the best gaming team we can be. We greatly appreciate your help! Without you, everything that we have accomplished in the last few months getting our business going would have not been possible."

For more information on the Quad Gods, please visit www.quadgods.gg

About Alpha Esports Inc.

Alpha Esports is a multi-fold, vertically integrated esports company with competitive gaming at its core. Alpha's ecosystem conducts operations in several sub-sectors to satisfy the emerging needs of the esports industry. These include real estate assets, IP creation with an online tournaments platform, production & broadcasting, charity fundraising, celebrity and industry influencer agreements, and publishing.

