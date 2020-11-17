Anzeige
17.11.2020
CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH Industrial announces appointment of new Chief Executive Officer

London, November 17, 2020

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces the appointment of Scott W. Wine as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 4, 2021. As a proven leader with considerable international experience across a variety of industries, Mr. Wine has a track record of producing exceptional results.

Mr. Wine joins the Company from Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) where he was, since 2008, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman and CEO since 2013.

Prior to joining Polaris, Scott Wine held executive positions with United Technologies Corporation, Danaher Corp. and Allied Signal Corp., which became Honeywell International, Inc. after a 1999 merger. He also served as a United States naval officer. Mr. Wine brings extensive expertise in mergers and acquisitions in the U.S.A, Europe and Asia.

"The Board is delighted at the appointment of Scott Wine, given his broad industrial experience and strategic expertise," said Suzanne Heywood, Chair and Acting Chief Executive Officer, CNH Industrial N.V. "Scott is committed to delivering the strategy that the company outlined at its Capital Markets Day in 2019, including the plan to spin-off its on-highway activities."

CNH IndustrialN.V.

Contacts

Corporate Communications

Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Investor Relations

Email: investor.relations@cnhind.com

Attachment

  • 20201117_PR_CNH_Industrial_Announces_New_CEO (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8addf9fe-626c-4c9a-82db-18209a3d8ce5)

