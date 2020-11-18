The 3D dental scanners market is poised to grow by USD 622.29 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 11% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled 3D Dental Scanners Market 2020-2024

The report on the 3D dental scanners market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in accuracy, speed, and productivity.

The 3D dental scanners market analysis includes product segment, type segment, and geography landscape. This study identifies the constant technological advances as one of the prime reasons driving the 3D dental scanners market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The 3D dental scanners market covers the following areas:

3D Dental Scanners Market Sizing

3D Dental Scanners Market Forecast

3D Dental Scanners Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

3M Co.

3Shape AS

AGE Solutions Srl

Align Technology Inc.

Carestream Dental LLC

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Hexagon AB

KaVo Dental GmbH

Planmeca Group

Straumann Holding AG.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Value chain analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market outlook

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Desktop or laboratory 3D dental scanners Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Intraoral 3D dental scanners Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Hand-held 3D dental scanners Market size and forecast 2019-2024

CBCT Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Market segmentation by type

Comparison by type

3D dental light scanners Market size and forecast 2019-2024

3D dental laser scanners Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by type

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing rate of dental tourism

Constant technological advances

Increasing chairside CAD/CAM practices

Integration of software tools in CBCT systems

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 15: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

