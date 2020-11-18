First Light Capital Corp: First Light Capital Announces Notification to Shareholders Regarding Upcoming Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2020 / First Light Capital Corp. ("First Light" or the "Company") (TSXV:XYZ.P) announces that, due to recently announced restrictions as a result of COVID-19, shareholders and other guests are strongly encouraged not to attend in person the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") currently scheduled for Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver Time). In an effort to protect everyone involved, the Company has elected to hold the Meeting via teleconference call at 604.334.9452.

Given concerns regarding COVID-19 and to mitigate risks to the health and safety of our communities, the Company encourages shareholders to vote in advance of the Meeting and reminds them that proxy voting instructions are included in the Notice of Meeting, Management Information Circular and Proxy Statement mailed to shareholders in connection with the Meeting (collectively, the "Meeting Materials"). Signed registered shareholder proxies can be mailed in advance of the meeting to the Company's transfer agent, Computershare at 8th Floor, 100 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2Y2, or can be voted by telephone at 1-866-732-8683 or by the internet at www.investorvote.com for tabulation in advance of the Meeting. Copies of the Meeting Materials are available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

The Company apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.

James Currie

Chief Executive Officer and director

