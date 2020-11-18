The smart city market is expected to grow by USD 2118.14 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 23% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201117006337/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart City Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Click Get Free Sample Report in Minutes

The decrease in prices of connected devices is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as the high cost of upgrading smart grids will hamper the market growth.

More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/smart-cities-market-industry-analysis

Smart City Market: Application Landscape

Smart governance and education consist of technologies that enhance the administration of education through various tools such as online tutoring, e-learning, and data management systems. These technologies help convert the traditional educational systems based on books and classroom training into an automated viral learning environment using laptops and the Internet and are used extensively in e-governance, homeland security, fire and emergency, and traffic management applications. Other areas in which these services are used include financial services, public services, and security. It helps to analyze the risks and plan and implement preventive measures. Market growth in this segment will be faster than the growth of the market in smart energy, smart healthcare, smart security, and others' segment.

Smart City Market: Geographic Landscape

Europe had the largest smart cities market share in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The availability of high-speed wireless networks and increased connected devices such as smartphones and IoT penetration will significantly influence smart city market growth in this region. 40% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany and Spain are the key markets for smart cities in Europe. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC and MEA.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global Smart Pole Market: The smart pole market size has the potential to grow by USD 7.97 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Global Smart Parking Market: The smart parking market size has the potential to grow by USD 5.22 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Companies Covered:

ABB Ltd.

Accenture Plc

Alphabet Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

HP Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

LG Electronics Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application placement

Smart governance and education Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Smart energy Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Smart healthcare Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Smart security Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver Supply led growth

Volume driver External factors

Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver Inflation

Price driver Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ABB Ltd.

Accenture Plc

Alphabet Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

HP Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

LG Electronics Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201117006337/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/