The smart city market is expected to grow by USD 2118.14 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 23% during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201117006337/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart City Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Click Get Free Sample Report in Minutes
The decrease in prices of connected devices is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as the high cost of upgrading smart grids will hamper the market growth.
More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/smart-cities-market-industry-analysis
Smart City Market: Application Landscape
Smart governance and education consist of technologies that enhance the administration of education through various tools such as online tutoring, e-learning, and data management systems. These technologies help convert the traditional educational systems based on books and classroom training into an automated viral learning environment using laptops and the Internet and are used extensively in e-governance, homeland security, fire and emergency, and traffic management applications. Other areas in which these services are used include financial services, public services, and security. It helps to analyze the risks and plan and implement preventive measures. Market growth in this segment will be faster than the growth of the market in smart energy, smart healthcare, smart security, and others' segment.
Smart City Market: Geographic Landscape
Europe had the largest smart cities market share in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The availability of high-speed wireless networks and increased connected devices such as smartphones and IoT penetration will significantly influence smart city market growth in this region. 40% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany and Spain are the key markets for smart cities in Europe. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC and MEA.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
Global Smart Pole Market: The smart pole market size has the potential to grow by USD 7.97 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!
Global Smart Parking Market: The smart parking market size has the potential to grow by USD 5.22 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!
Companies Covered:
- ABB Ltd.
- Accenture Plc
- Alphabet Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- HP Inc.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- SAP SE
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application placement
- Smart governance and education Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Smart energy Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Smart healthcare Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Smart security Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Volume driver Supply led growth
- Volume driver External factors
- Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver Inflation
- Price driver Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ABB Ltd.
- Accenture Plc
- Alphabet Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- HP Inc.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- SAP SE
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201117006337/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/