Copenhagen, November 18, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in HusCompagniet A/S's shares (short name: HUSCO) will commence today on the Nasdaq Copenhagen main market. The company belongs to the Consumer Products & Services sector and is the 59th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2020. HusCompagniet is a leading provider of single-family detached houses in Denmark. The Company's core activity is the entire customer journey from inspiration, design, sale and delivery of customizable high-quality detached houses in Denmark to consumers, built on-site on customer-owned land. HusCompagniet also designs, sells and delivers semi-detached houses in Denmark to consumers and to professional investors, who either lease or sell the houses to end-users. HusCompagniet operates an asset light business model where almost all construction is outsourced to sub-contractors allowing for a flexible cost base. "The day today testifies that our tireless focus on the customer journey and especially the customer's comfort, when it comes to quality, delivery time and budget, is also what makes a business successful, said Martin Ravn-Nielsen, CEO HusCompagniet. "This has made us market leader wihin construction of detached houses in Denmark. Here, we are looking forward to continuous growth, but we are also expecting a lot from the market for semi-detached houses for professional investors. This has been a fantastic journey and I want to emphasize that it is our employees and our entrepreneurial spirit, that characterizes HusCompagniet on all level, which has made it possible". "We are proud to welcome HusCompagniet to Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market", says Head of Listings for Nasdaq Copenhagen, Carsten Borring. "We look forward to following the company on their continued growth journey and to providing them with the liquidity and visibility that comes with a listing on our main market." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Helle Mayor +45 9132 4030 Helle.mayor@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=799216