Samsung Semiconductor Europe's new EMEA HQ in Munich will bring the company closer to key customers and tech talent in the area

Samsung Semiconductor Europe, a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics. Co., Ltd. has announced today that the relocation of its EMEA headquarters from the Frankfurt region to Munich, a leading high-tech hub in Germany, is now completed.

Aiming to be on the doorstep of many key customers and partners with whom the company is driving digital transformation across industries, Samsung Semiconductor Europe started moving into the new Bavaria Towers in early 2020. Consolidating the already existing Ismaning office along the way, the relocation process was finally completed by closing the previous location near Frankfurt by end of September.

"Faster response times to our customers and attracting the best talent in this technology hub are key for Samsung Semiconductor Europe to remain a leading solution provider for the next few decades," said Dermot Ryan, managing director at Samsung Semiconductor Europe. "By embracing future trends like artificial intelligence (AI), 5G, internet of things (IoT), big data, cloud computing, automotive and more, we work at the chip and basic software level, not only to make our own devices more intelligent, but also to enable entire industries to become smarter. The move to Munich marks a new era for Samsung Semiconductor Europe as we embark upon a new age of innovation, cooperation and trust together with our employees, customers and partners."

"As the state capital of Bavaria, Munich is not only an international and culturally diverse city in a beautiful environment, it is also Germany's foremost tech hub and one of the leading cities in digital transformation," says Clemens Baumgärtner, head of the Department of Labor and Economic Development, City of Munich. "Munich offers excellent infrastructure and a vibrant ecosystem of companies, universities, start-ups and professional networks to companies in the areas of high-tech, IoT and services. We are more than happy to welcome Samsung Semiconductor Europe to shape the future of our region together."

Munich has not only a leading position within Germany's ICT sector, with 119.000 employees and 11.300 companies in and around the area according to the Bavarian Statistical Office, it also ranks high within European ICT poles of excellence, according to a study of the European Commission.

At Bavaria Towers, Samsung Semiconductor Europe employs around 170 staff from a large variety of countries in sales and marketing for Samsung Electronics' component business units in Europe, the Middle East and Africa along with its sales offices in Finland, France, Turkey and the UK. From a technology point of view, Samsung Semiconductor Europe provides component solutions featuring industry-leading technologies in the areas of memory, system LSI, foundry, LED and display, often setting a new standard in the industry.

The company also offers a dynamic work culture in an exciting and inspiring atmosphere. As employees' health and safety are one of its top priorities, the company provides a variety of employee benefits for improved work-life balance and thrives on a diverse and empowering work environment.

About Samsung Semiconductor Europe GmbH

Samsung Semiconductor Europe, a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., is headquartered in Munich, Germany and operates offices in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Samsung Semiconductor's European base handles the marketing and sales of Samsung Electronics' component business units including Memory, System LSI, Foundry, LED and Display in EMEA for various applications including servers, data centres, mobile, industrial/automotive, IoT and more. For more information, please visit www.samsung.com/semiconductor.

