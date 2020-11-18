Temenos recognized as a sustainability leader in the Software and Services category in DJSI World, the world's most influential sustainability index

Temenos scored the highest in the information security/cybersecurity and system availability, privacy protection, environmental reporting, policy and management system, social reporting, human rights and corporate citizenship and philanthropy

The DJSI assesses the economic, environmental and social impact of the largest listed companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index

Temenos AG (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company, today announced that it has ranked as a sustainability leader in the Software and Services category in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI) for the second year running and in the DJSI Europe Index for the first time.

Temenos is one of only eight companies in the Software and Services category to be listed in the DJSI World Index out of 72 invited companies. Temenos is also listed in the DJSI Europe Index for the first time, where only two companies were listed out of the 10 invited in the category. Temenos had the highest industry score for information security/cybersecurity and system availability, privacy protection, environmental reporting, policy and management system, social reporting, human rights and corporate citizenship and philanthropy. The ranking acknowledges Temenos commitment to sustainability as an integral part of its corporate strategy.

Max Chuard, Chief Executive Officer, Temenos, said: "We are extremely proud that our sustainability leadership was once again recognized in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and that we entered the European Index. As the leader in banking software, we make banking possible for 1.2 billion people worldwide that's 30% of the world's banked population. And we are committed to make banking better, everywhere, by bringing more people into the banked world to improve their financial lives. We strongly believe that our long-term success is founded on our sustainable business model that places responsibility at the core of our corporate strategy and Temenos culture."

The DJSI World is considered the gold standard for measuring environmental, social and governance (ESG) corporate practices. It represents the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index based on long-term economic and ESG factors. The DJSI World was the first global index to track the largest and leading sustainability-driven publicly listed companies. This year, more than 7,300 global companies across 24 industries were invited to participate in the evaluation process. This underscores the fact that corporate ESG performance disclosures have become a necessity in meeting mainstream investors' expectations.

Manjit Jus, Global Head of ESG Research and Data, S&P Global, commented: "We congratulate Temenos for being included in the DJSI World and DJSI Europe. A DJSI distinction is a reflection of being a sustainability leader in your industry. With a record number of companies participating in the 2020 Corporate Sustainability Assessment and more stringent rules for inclusion this year, this sets your company apart and rewards your continued commitment to people and planet."

Temenos communicates its non-financial performance annually in the CSR Report within its Annual Report, using the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards. It has endorsed the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and supports the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It is included in the SXI Switzerland Sustainability 25 Index, among the 25 Swiss stocks from the SMI Expanded Index with the best sustainability scores. Temenos has also been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series and been rated as PRIME by ISS ESG Corporate Rating for its sustainability performance. Temenos also obtained a gold recognition by EcoVadis for its CSR performance. It is also a member of the World Economic Forum, confirming its commitment to furthering the sustainable development impact agenda.

