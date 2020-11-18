The partnership gives soccer fans a fully synchronized and personalized live experience on their second screen devices

Stats Perform, the SportsTech leader in AI and data technology, and NativeWaves, a high-tech ultra-low latency streaming and high precision synchronization solutions company, today announced a new partnership and the launch of a new product that gives sports fans an enhanced viewing experience on their mobile devices.

The groundbreaking tool combines the data and analytic strengths of Stats Perform with the advanced streaming and multi-channel synchronization technology offered by solutions and media experience company NativeWaves. The new platform lets fans create their own personalized viewer experience, overlaying video angles they choose and the data and information they want to see, creating a unique second screen experience that can be leveraged by broadcast and OTT providers.

Based in Austria, NativeWaves uses ultra-low latency streaming technology to deliver a high precision synchronization solution that allows audiences to choose what they want to see. It provides instant access to alternate camera angles, audio and data feeds without any lagging sequences or interruptions to enhance the viewing experience.

"We are really excited to be partnering with a global leader in sports data such as Stats Perform to bring this new captivating experience to sports enthusiasts worldwide," adds Eva Wimmers, CEO of NativeWaves. "Combining the vast array of data, analytics and insights from Stats Perform with the technology from NativeWaves allows us to complement each other and create a unique experience that offers broadcasters a range of monetization opportunities."

The product was made possible through collaboration with Stats Perform product incubator, which helped bring the latest AI-powered insights and content to the product. NativeWaves is part of Stats Perform's Sports Partners Intelligence Network (SPIN), which connects top technology and consulting partners with Stats Perform's leading data and SportsTech solutions to develop new offerings for the sports market. Stats Perform brings innovative sports solutions to life for betting, media and team/player performance and is a leader in leveraging AI to challenge how the games and players are measured. SPIN partners range from broadcast infrastructure providers to high-tech AI companies to system integrators and beyond, creating a robust partner ecosystem to meet the industry's needs.

"Fans today want to craft and control their own viewing experience and we are thrilled to kick off this new partnership between Stats Perform and NativeWaves, which puts so much personalization power in the fingertips of fans," Stats Perform Senior Vice President of Global Partners and Channels Wayne Ford said. "The new solution combines NativeWaves' ultra-low latency streaming and synchronization capabilities with Stats Perform's advanced data and sports insights, letting fans watch a match using the video angle and information they care about the most. This is the future of sports viewership and we are thrilled to kick off this project with NativeWaves."

"The future of the fan experience is a personalized viewing experience where video is integrated with the most relevant data and analytics displayed at the appropriate time to dive deeper into the games we love," Stats Perform Chief Innovation Officer Christian Marko said. "We are excited to launch this new offering which is providing the capability to choose the camera angle, statistics and analytics within the second screen experience and look forward to the continued collaboration with the NativeWaves team."

The initial offering from Stats Perform and NativeWaves will target soccer and will be rolled out to select customers in the coming months. Moving forward, other sports will be included so that a wide range of fans can benefit from a unique and personalized second screen live viewing experience.

About Native Waves:

Established in Salzburg, Austria, in 2016, NativeWaves specialises in delivering engaging and immersive viewer experiences to audiences around the world. NativeWaves uses cutting edge technology to provide easy to use, advanced streaming solutions for broadcast, e-sports and live entertainment events. Be it a single screen, multiple screens or on-site fan experience, NativeWaves specialises in delivering synced, multistream, video, audio and data to viewers mobile devices, enabling broadcasters or event organisers to deliver best-in-class personalised entertainment experiences to consumers for live sports and events. The plug and play solution fits easily into existing broadcast workflows, delivers additional real estate for targeted advertising, and provides broadcasters with analytics on customer preferences and user behaviour, creating stickiness to their viewers.

https://www.nativewaves.com/

About Stats Perform:

Stats Perform is the market leader in SportsTech providing the most trusted sports data and the latest advancements in applying AI and machine learning to deliver better predictions for teams, sportsbooks and a more engaging broadcast, media and fan experience.? The company collects the most detailed sports data to create new experiences across sports. Leveraging the richest sports database, Stats Perform enhances sports competition and entertainment through machine learning and computer vision to create advanced predictions and analysis be that for digital and broadcast media with differentiated storytelling, tech companies with reliable and fast data to power their innovations, sportsbooks with in-play betting and integrity services, or teams with first-of-its-kind AI analysis software. For more information, visit StatsPerform.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201118005244/en/

Contacts:

Reed Findlay, Stats Perform Corporate Communications Manager

media.relations@statsperform.com +1 847-583-2642



Sarah Butler, Stats Perform PR Manager

Sarah.butler@statsperform.com +44 07432631237