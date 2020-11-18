As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, Taiwanese green beauty brand O'right continues to make significant strides in sustainability. This year, O'right made headlines with the opening of its store in Isetan Shinjuku, a leading department store in Japan. Now, the pioneering brand has made its way into Lyko, a Sweden-based beauty and hair care chain that has quickly become the Nordic region's leading player in the segment. Recently, the green innovator celebrates the Good Design Gold Award (Japan's Good Design Award is one of the top 4 design awards in the world) honor for its latest innovation the world's greenest toothpaste to offer new green lifestyle solutions worldwide. O'right continues its commitment to doing what's best for people, the society and earth and calls on businesses and people to follow suit. What started as a small, unknown name in Taiwan has now evolved into a zero carbon beauty brand that is taking the beauty sector by storm.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201118005486/en/

Lyko joins forces with O'right, opening the door for the Taiwanese brand to make its green values and products seen in the Nordic region. (Photo: Business Wire)

A visionary brand that's here to stay

O'right and the Swedish beauty retailer Lyko first crossed paths at Cosmoprof Bologna. Founded in the world's most sustainable country, Lyko partners with brands and stocks products that align with its own values and meets its high standards. O'right has been leading the way to sustainability for years, from its innovative 8 Free standard for creating non-toxic, clean and multi-award-winning range of green products to recently receiving the USDA Certified Biobased Product Label. This year, the company aims to achieve zero carbon (carbon neutrality) for 77 of its products. O'right's commitment to sustainability is shown not only in its values, but also from product formulations to packaging. The trailblazer demonstrates a positive social and environmental impact and powerful visionary narratives that justify its worth and inspire the Swedish-based chain to wholeheartedly invest in. It's safe to say that the cosmetic world is excited to watch as the partnership between two companies that share the same values from the East and the West blossoms into something incredible.

Green without borders

Lyko boasts Sweden's largest e-commerce site with an average monthly traffic count of 4 million visits, along with 37 physical stores in Sweden and Norway. Lyko joins forces with O'right, opening the door for the Taiwanese brand to make its green values and products seen in the Nordic region. O'right green products even made it into the e-commerce platform's top sellers list. As a green zero carbon brand, O'right believes that the key to making a greater influence in every part of the world is to inspire green living and consumption. When it comes to sustainability, distance and national borders don't matter.

Does O'right, a small Taiwanese company from the small land of Taiwan, have what it takes to conquer the eco beauty sector of the Nordic region? O'right is determined to show its green value and wow consumers with its holistic green lifestyle solutions and innovative trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201118005486/en/

Contacts:

Lorella Chan

Public Relations Specialist

Phone: +886 (3) 4116789

Email: Lorella_Chan@oright.com.tw