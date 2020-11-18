Quintica Transitions to ServiceNow's Elite Partner Program Segment

- Middle East Africa focused consultancy makes a great leap

DUBAI, U.A.E., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quintica today announced its transition to the ServiceNow Elite Partner Program segment. ServiceNow's global partner segment framework is designed to determine how well a Partner strategically supports ServiceNow's goal of $10 billion and beyond, as well as a Partner's ability to successfully deliver specific customer outcomes. Quintica's transition to Elite recognizes achievements in the ServiceNow partner assessment methodology, which focuses on the 4Cs (committed capacity, competency, customer success and capability) and go-to-market maturity.

Quintica was established nearly twenty years ago and from inception has always focused on customer experience improvement through innovation, automation and governance. While major growth has been generated in communications, financial services and energy, these principles support the "Big Things; Great People" vision that has been successfully applied in all industry sectors.

"ServiceNow has developed the one platform architecture that's enabled our clients to reach for aggressive modernization and digital transformation goals most effectively, and deliver them in agile, versatile units,"said Mritunjoy Singh, the company's General Manager ServiceNow Practice.

About Quintica- Big Things; Great People:

With a mission to Make the Complex Simple, Quintica's principal offices are in Johannesburg and Dubai, and has subsidiary operations in Cape Town, Abu Dhabi, Nairobi and London. The company consults on business operation best practices and digital transformation, supported by world leading technologies.

About ServiceNow:

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

Contact Information:

ellis.perry@quintica.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1337690/Quintica_Logo.jpg