A €62m Italo-French program will reduce risk for project developers and a €20m Spanish scheme will fund off-grid installations in sub-Saharan Africa.The European Union has allocated a fresh €82 million for renewables projects in Africa as it signed off €990 million worth of initiatives to round out its latest European Fund for Sustainable Development (EFSD). The ten financial guarantee arrangements include two specifically linked to clean energy. At least €49.6 million of a €62 million European Guarantee for Renewable Energy will reduce the risk associated with renewables projects in sub-Saharan ...

