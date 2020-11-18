On request of Luxbright AB, company registration number 556910-9837, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares and equity rights to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from November 19, 2020. Shares Short name: LXB ---------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 29,898,511 ---------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015192075 ---------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 208881 ---------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556910-9837 ---------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO ---------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table/8 ---------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------- Equity rights Short LXB TO1 name: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number 13,000,000 of warran ts to be listed : -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: 3 TO entitles to 1 new share in the company. The subscription price shall correspond to seventy (70) percent of the volume weighted average price in the company's share during the period 10 January 2022 - 4 February 2022, however the subscription price shall not be lower than 2.00 SEK per share and not exceed SEK 4.00 SEK per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscri 14 February 2022 - 28 February 2022 ption period : -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last 24 February 2022 tradin g day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SE0015191952 code: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round 1 Lot: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order 208882 book ID: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market First North STO/8 segmen t: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick MiFID II tick size table Size table: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC SSME code: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading SEK curren cy: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 20 Health Care ----------------- 2010 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399.