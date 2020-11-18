Hellenic Petroleum experienced a challenging Q320 as benchmark refining margins fell to record-low levels. Demand for global crude oil and oil products remained low during the quarter that is typically strong for the company due to high tourist activity in Greece. Despite the current adversities, Hellenic maintained a strong operating performance and was capable of minimising the impacts of COVID-19. This was possible due to its storage capacity and the flexibility of its refining system. We have updated our estimates and valuation to reflect Q320 results and the impact of new lockdown measures in Europe. Our updated valuation is down 4% to €6.55/share, with an upside of 26% to the current share price.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...