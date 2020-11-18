Servion Global Solutions and Jacada Join Forces to Build Automation-First Contact Centers & Deliver Effortless Customer Experiences

ATLANTA, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jacada (https://www.jacada.com/), Inc., a pioneer of intelligent customer service automation, has announced its newest strategic partner, Servion Global Solutions (https://www.servion.com/), a leading Contact Center and Customer Experience (CX) solution provider headquartered in Princeton, NJ. The partnership enables Servion to resell, deploy and support Jacada's entire customer service automation portfolio globally.

Businesses continue to compete on customer experience more so than on price or product. The pandemic has only exacerbated the challenges for laggards in this race, even as customer experience leaders contend with newer challenges -- anxious customers, drastic changes in the supply chain and a work-from-home workforce.

While cloud adoption, artificial intelligence and automation are commonly found in recipes for recovery and reimagination beyond the pandemic, contact center leaders must move forward with a data-driven mindset and plan for sustainable progress, not just the rapid deployment of various technologies. That's easier said than done, and that's why Jacada and Servion are partnering to put the power of Jacada's low code contact center automation suite (https://www.jacada.com/customer-service-software/) in the hands of Servion's trusted consultants and engineers who have been designing and delivering game-changing contact center and customer experience solutions for over 25 years.

"As the customer experience technology stack, particularly, in an around the contact center, gets more complex, diverse, and disparate, Jacada's low code middleware for contact center automation comes in handy to harmonize enterprise silos and elevate the customer experience in record time and cost," mentioned Yochai Rozenblat, CEO of Jacada. "Servion's trusted expertise in designing and delivering such contact center and customer experience transformations makes for a partnership designed for value creation," he added.

"We are excited to partner with Jacada to extend our CX and Contact Center capabilities with their AI-powered self-service (https://www.jacada.com/customer-service-software/visual-ivr-multimodal/) and robotic process (https://www.jacada.com/customer-service-software/desktop-automation/)automation (https://www.jacada.com/customer-service-software/desktop-automation/) technology," said Laurent Philonenko, CEO at Servion Global Solutions. "Servion's expertise in implementing and managing technology solutions combined with Jacada's innovative products will allow us to further enhance customer and agent experience across multiple channels, reduce operational costs, and improve overall business efficiency for customer service or sales," he added.

While Jacada and Servion have collaborated previously, the companies have now made the partnership more strategic and global to accelerate digital transformation initiatives for clients particularly interested in scaling conversational AI (https://www.jacada.com/webinars/empower-your-business-with-google-contact-center-ai/) and robotic process automation (https://www.jacada.com/webinars/crack-the-code-on-contact-centre-automation-top-5-agent-assist-tools-for-2021/) within the customer operation. The global Servion team has gone through a formal enablement process and is ready to help clients harmonize silos and elevate their customer experience.

About Jacada

Jacada (https://www.jacada.com/) is a global enterprise software provider in the customer service automation space, with award-winning robotic process automation and conversational AI capabilities. Our clients and partners use Jacada Interact (https://www.jacada.com/customer-service-software/), our low code automation platform, to design, build and manage intelligent virtual agents for their customers and employees. Solutions harmonize silos and elevate CX in weeks without having to rip or replace existing assets.

About Servion Global Solutions

For more than 25 years, Servion has been trusted by customer-centric brands for architecting, implementing, and managing Contact Centers and Customer Experience (CX) solutions. Servion delivers complete solutions for businesses to innovate in providing digital experiences using the best available technologies while maximizing their existing investments. Our 1,000 CX professionals apply their passion and deep domain expertise to the entire build-run-optimize solution lifecycle. Servion has helped 600 enterprises across the globe deliver great experiences to their customers, partners, and employees. For more information, visit https://www.servion.com (https://www.servion.com).

