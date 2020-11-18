WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint Launches TM2 Online Store at widepointmobile.com

Shop WidePointMobile.com for Mobile Devices and Accessories Now through the Holidays and Save 30% on Orders of More than $20 with Discount Code "Launch30"

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2020 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, Identity Management and Digital Billing & Analytics solutions, today announced the launch of the WidePoint TM2 Store at widepointmobile.com.

"WidePoint is one of the leading resellers of mobile devices and accessories to government organizations," said Jin Kang, WidePoint's CEO. "The expertise that we've developed from our long history of successful work in the government space, including our work with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the 2020 U.S. Census, gives us a unique understanding of how to best support complex procurement initiatives. After we've expanded sales to more commercial clients, we've realized that other government and commercial enterprises could benefit from the volume discount deals that we are able to offer."

The WidePoint Sales Team works with enterprise clients to secure sought-after items, such as Apple iPhones, iPads and Chromebooks, and to fulfill specific procurement needs. Clients now have another avenue to procure equipment, accessories and peripherals through the Widepoint TM2 Store which offers discounts of up to 25% off MSRP. Bestsellers include OtterBox, Naztech, Samsung and iPhone compatible accessories, among others.

Todd Dzyak, President of WidePoint Mobile Corporation, stated, "The WidePoint TM2 Store was launched to enable our clients and their staffs to benefit from significant price discounts on their corporate and personal mobile equipment needs. Beyond selling more mobile devices, accessories and peripherals, the store also expands WidePoint's distributor and reseller relationships and opportunities."

Kang added, "WidePoint is commiteed to developing and expanding our Trusted Mobility Magenement (TM2) framework. By supporting organizations in their procurement initiatives, WidePoint looks forward to serving more TM2 enterprise clients. The WidePoint TM2 Store will support our goal of increasing our equipment and accessory sales by 10% to 30% to increase our profits up to 25%."

For organizations and individuals shopping for mobile devices and accessories now through the holidays, WidePoint is offering 30% off on any and all orders of more than $20 placed before December 31, 2020. Use the discount code "Launch30" at checkout.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) is a leading provider of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions, including telecom management, managed mobility services, identity management, and digital billing and analytics. For more information, visit widepoint.com.

