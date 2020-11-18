Trintech, Inc.: Trintech Continues to be the Partner of Choice for Enterprise Financial Close Software

Majority of the Fortune 100 Supported by Trintech's Solutions

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2020 / Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated Record to Report (R2R) software solutions for the office of finance, continues to be selected by enterprise organizations, including the majority of the Fortune 100, for its financial close software and expertise. Trintech's Cadency solution is the only System of Accounting Intelligence (SOAI) that combines end-to-end financial close activities into one streamlined process, including operational matching, intercompany transaction management, balance sheet reconciliations, journal entry management, close task management, and compliance.

"As the world continues to grapple with the effects of the pandemic, businesses are in need of real-time financial information and insight, which is critical to enabling businesses to make important financial decisions," said Michael Ross, Chief Product Officer at Trintech. "As a leading provider of financial software solutions, Trintech partners with businesses -- offering the technology but also the functional expertise -- to help them navigate the new 'normal' of working remotely and accelerate the digitalization of their Finance functions."

Trintech announced the release of Cadency 9.0 earlier this year, which offers new, innovative support for transaction and account reconciliation, journal entry, systems integrations, artificial intelligence, and overall usability for large enterprises.



During Trintech Connect 2020's Enterprise User Conference on November 18th, Trintech is offering instructor-led product training sessions that will deep dive into its solutions, including Cadency. Attendees will have the ability to join interactive peer discussion groups and hear insights and updates from Trintech's CEO, Teresa Mackintosh, and other members of the executive team. Key topics include:

Fully automating administrative activities such as using account risk to determine the timing and processing of your reconciliations, transaction-based auto-certification, and updating account attributes.

Best practices and processes behind building effective match rules for real-life customer scenarios and the power of automating exception item processing

Using XML for automating balance and transaction loads, bulk reconciliations, UDFs, and reporting as well as how to use binders for a more efficient year-end audit

The key drivers of payment acceptance costs and identifying strategies and best practices to mitigate costs in both card-present and card, not present environments

Using Journal Entry (JE) for intercompany, automating the entire JE process from import to posting, and utilizing controls around the preparation, processing, and approving JEs

About Trintech

Trintech Inc., a pioneer of Financial Corporate Performance Management (FCPM) software, combines unmatched technical and financial expertise to create innovative, cloud-based software solutions that deliver world-class financial operations and insights. From high volume transaction matching and streamlining daily operational reconciliations to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, disclosure reporting, and bank fee analysis, to governance, risk and compliance - Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including Cadency® Platform, Adra® Suite, and targeted tools, ReconNET, T-Recs®, and UPCS®, help manage all aspects of the financial close process. Over 3,500 clients worldwide - including the majority of the Fortune 100 - rely on the company's cloud-based software to continuously improve the efficiency, reliability, and strategic insights of their financial operations.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the Nordics, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com, or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

