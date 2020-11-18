NovAccess Global Inc.: NovAccess Global Secures Worldwide Rights to Approved Patent

Provides advancement for its immunotherapy technology against brain tumors into human clinical trials

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2020 / NovAccess Global Inc. (OTC PINK:XSNX) (the "Company" or "NovAccess"), a cancer therapeutics company with operations in biotechnology is thrilled to announce that it has an unlimited use license to an approved US Patent # 9764014, which was obtained in September 2020 when NovAccess acquired StemVax Therapeutics. The structure of the technology transfer agreement in place is commensurate with other significant technology transfers in the pharmaceutical industry, and affords NovAccess the commercial benefits of the technology going forward.

Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is the most common adult brain tumor with less than a 15-month median survival and no cure. Despite advances in chemotherapy and radiation therapy over the last 30-40 years, there has been no significant improvement in survival time for GBM patients. Currently, there is no immunotherapy for treating brain tumor patients available in the market. NovAccess Global is very excited about the potential of this novel approach to treating brain cancer through the license.

The technology was initially developed at the Department of Neurosurgery, at a major California research hospital by Dr. Dwain Irvin, NovAccess Chief Executive Officer, a Research Scientist and Assistant Professor (2005-2013) at the hospital at that time. Dr. Chris Wheeler, President of StemVax Therapeutics Inc., will lead the filing of an Investigational New Drug (IND) application with the FDA to obtain approval for starting human clinical trials. Dr. Wheeler's over 20 years' experience and involvement in developing immunotherapy protocols to treat brain cancer, including multiple filed patents and significant contribution to StemVax IP, brings established experience, added expertise, and team cohesiveness to StemVax Therapeutics.

About NovAccess Global

NovAccess Global is a biomedical company accelerating novel cancer diagnostics and therapeutics. Our goal is discover, develop and bring to market novel and innovative medicine and medical devices to improve the quality of care for cancer and neurological patients. NovAccess Global is a currently developing a cancer vaccine therapy that enhances the patient's immune response against brain tumors. Our company has a novel immunotherapeutic approach to treat brain tumor patients with glioblastoma multiforme, the most common adult brain tumor with a 15-month median survival after diagnosis. Our patented technology is designed to combine a dendritic cell-based immunotherapeutic approach with a unique combination of Toll-like receptor (TLR) adjuvants, TLR-AD1, to help promote an enhanced immune response against the patient's tumor. Our platform technology focuses on enhancing the patient's immune cells to fight their unique cancer by utilizing the antigens specific to the patient's tumor. The company owns a cancer vaccine, which is a medication that stimulates or restores the immune system's ability to fight an existing cancer by strengthening the body's natural defenses against the cancer cells. It is a meaningful technology which could significantly improve the quality of life and prognosis for the many people who suffer from brain tumors. For more information, please visit novaccessglobal.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This email and its attachments contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude or risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's disclosures or filings with the Securities Exchange Commission and/or OTC Markets, Inc. You are further cautioned that penny stocks and stocks of smaller companies like Innovest Global, Inc. are inherently volatile and risky and that no investor should buy this stock unless they can afford the loss of their entire investment. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof.

Investor Relations Contact:

Satya Chillara

Darrow Associates

(510) 396 -2776

schillara@darrowassociates.com

Broker, and Analyst Contact:

Chesapeake Group

+1 (410) 825-3930

info@chesapeakegp.com

SOURCE: NovAccess Global Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/617179/NovAccess-Global-Secures-Worldwide-Rights-to-Approved-Patent